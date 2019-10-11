Moi University has indefinitely suspended all academic programmes at its main campus in Eldoret with immediate effect.
The students were asked to vacate the premises by noon on Friday.
“Following the student’s unrest in the university’s main campus, leading to gross misconduct destruction of property, harassment and injury of university officers, and pursuant to the Universities Act and Moi University Statutes, a special meeting at the University Senate held on 11 October, 2019, has decided to suspend all academic programmes at Main Campus with immediate effect,” read part of a statement from the office of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academics Research and Extension.
The Moi University Students Organisation (MUSO) on Wednesday issued a memo calling for peaceful gathering at the university's students centre.
According to the memo, the student leaders claimed they were left with no other option but to demonstrate after their efforts to engage with the university management on matters that were affecting the students failed.
The office of the Dean of Students countered by releasing another memo declaring the gathering illegal and advised students against engaging in it. The administration also noted that the issues raised by the student leaders were being addressed.
Pursuant to MUSO’s memo, the students staged a demonstration on Friday morning protesting several issues including; increase in the supplementary exam fee, prohibition of cooking in hostels, redesigning of the school portal, among others.