DSTV condemns xenophobia after Tiwa savagely pulls out of SA Delicious fest
SEE ALSO :Multichoice warns of full-year lossTiwa’s music earns DSTV revenue and her cancellation would be a big blow to the Multichoice Group. To salvage the Nigerian star’s performance at the festival, DSTV stated in a Twitter post that it stands with Tiwa in condemning xenophobia adding that it embraces inclusivity and diversity. “We stand with Ms Tiwa Savage in condemning the violence against fellow Africans in South Africa. As a company, we advocate equality and embrace inclusivity and diversity,” said DSTV.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.However, the latest tweet by Tiwa Savage indicates a possible change of mind about the cancellation of her performance at the fiesta after she reacted positively to DSTV’s statement. “@DStv Thank you, we should not fight hate with hate. The world is watching and we have to show that we are our brother’s keeper. Let the healing begin with both Nigerians and South Africa,” said Tiwa this morning, ?
We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.