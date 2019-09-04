Social media ablaze with fury against South Africa xenophobia
SEE ALSO :Uber targets expansion in fast-growing West African marketsIn reaction to attacks on his countrymen in South Africa, Nigerian Afro-Fusion star and multi-award winning star, Burna Boy angrily declared on Twitter that he would never set foot in the country until South Africa government addresses the problem. “I have had my own xenophobic experiences at the hands of South Africans and because of that, I have not set foot in SA since 2017. And I will NOT EVER go to South Africa again for any reason until the SOUTH AFRICAN government wakes up…” tweeted Burna. South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa has called for the arrest of those who were involved in the attacks and urged his security chiefs to monitor the violence and find a way to stop it as soon as possible. More than 150 arrests have been made since Monday when the attacks escalated.
We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.