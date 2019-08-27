Day and time of the week you're likely to be the most productive at work

If you've got a big project to tackle at work, you might want to get on it in the middle of the morning between 10am and 11am.That's because new research has revealed that the majority of office workers in the UK are at their most productive during this time. Flexible office specialist Workthere conducted the study, asking 2,000 participants about their productivity during the week and then breaking the results down on a day-by-day basis. This allowed them to determine the most productive days of the week.

According to Workthere, Tuesday is the day on which most participants felt the highest level of productivity.

This was followed by Mondays and Wednesdays.

Not only were the most productive days all found to be at the beginning of the week, but workers also confessed they were more productive earlier in the day too. On average, one in five (19 percent) respondents said they were most productive between 8am and 11am, with just two percent claiming they work best between 4pm and 6pm. Workthere’s research also revealed an insight into UK office worker’s sleeping patterns in order to draw a potential link to sleep and productivity and found that out of those who responded, the average worker goes to sleep at 10.30pm and wakes up at 6.45am. Respondents who sleep or wake up any later than this tend to experience a drop in productivity levels, as only two percent of respondents who wake up between 9 and 10 am, and seven percent who go to sleep later than 1 am, said they feel productive all day.

In addition, the study delved into participants’ motivations for getting up in the morning and going to work and found that money is naturally the main motivator. Commenting on the research findings, Cal Lee, global head of Workthere, said: "Whilst overall productivity levels for UK office workers will inevitably vary from day to day it is interesting to see the average optimum times for productivity, particularly in terms of time and a specific day. "It’s important to remember that each person works differently, and while some may prefer to work a 9-5, others like to work around their lives and schedule. One potential benefit of flexible working is the possibility for workers to manage their day around when their productivity levels may be at their highest, therefore helping to manage their time more efficiently. "By their nature, flexible and serviced office spaces complement flexible working arrangements perfectly and allow employees to work at a time or location where they’ll be the most productive."

