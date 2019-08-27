Census drama, the Kenya way

Three days since census kicked off, and it has not been without its fair share of drama.Arrests, misinformation, sale of alcohol during census nights despite CS Matiangi’s order and rape are some of the issues that have stuck out since Saturday. Standard Digital compiled the spectacles of the 2019 Census.

SEE ALSO :Explainer: 15 things you must know about census

A census enumerator was sacked after he abandoned his duties and returned to his boda boda business in Homa Bay County. According to Suba Deputy County Commissioner Kamau Maina, the enumerator covered only four households on Saturday night and went home to sleep. On Sunday morning, he served only one household. “The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics realised that the enumerator’s gadget was idle for more than the expected duration yet the enumerator had not complained,” Mr Maina said.In Nakuru, a middle-aged woman was charged with selling alcohol during census night against the order by Interior CS Fred Matiang'i.

SEE ALSO :Moi counted as census off to a flyer

Police arrest Nelly Kinja in Juja, Kiambu County for refusing to participate in the census and using vulgar language against enumerator

Margret Wanjiru was allegedly found selling alcoholic drinks on August 25, 2019, at Ahero Centre in Bahati, Nakuru County. She denied the charges before Chief Magistrate Elizabeth Usui.In Juja, a woman was on Monday arrested for refusing to participate in the census. The suspect was held at Juja Police Station.

SEE ALSO :Intersex persons deserve justice, they’re Kenyans too

According to police reports, the woman, a resident of Joyland estate, refused to participate in the exercise and used vulgar language against census officials. In Migingo Island, residents are being enumerated even as controversy over ownership of the island remains. Chief Administrative Secretary Chris Obure confirmed enumerators were on the island conducting the count. In Tana River, five elders were arrested after they were accused of inciting residents against the census. The elders in Ndera location were arrested on Sunday evening and are being held at Garsen Police Station.

SEE ALSO :Census: State extends duration from 6am-10pm

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya. [Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

In Baringo County, Police arrested a chief and an MCA over claims they incited residents of Baringo South to boycott the ongoing national census. Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya said the two would be arraigned after investigations.He said an entire village had refused to be enumerated after the two claimed that Baringo South would be merged with Baringo North.

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.