#DeadlineDay: Tottenham open to getting Wanyama a new club

Harambee Stars' Captain Victor Wanyama training at Kasarani Stadium. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Wanyama's future at Spurs hangs in the balance [Courtesy]

London-based football club Tottenham Hotspurs are reportedly open to the idea of letting Harambee Stars midfielder Victor Wanyama join another club on loan.According to Sky Sports, Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth were interested in signing the Kenyan captain but have since resorted to signing Phillip Billing. Brighton and Hove Albion were also reportedly interested in Wanyama’s services but are set to land Aaron Mooy’s (Huddersfield) signature. Burnley were also said to be interested in signing Wanyama off Spurs but have settled for Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater, who reports claim the club have developed a huge interest in in the recent weeks.Wanyama is fresh off representing his home country Kenya in the Africa Cup Of Nations that took place in Egypt. His place in the Spurs midfield has grown in doubt during the transfer window, with Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino having already acquired Tanguy Ndombele from Olympique Lyon and is eyeing a late swoop for Argentinian duo Paulo Dybala and Giovani Lo Celso.

