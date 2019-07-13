Cabinet not divided at all, say CSs

Cabinet Secretaries Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution) and Keriako Tobiko (Environment) at Suswa yesterday. [Robert Kiplagat, Standard]

Two Cabinet Secretaries have rubbished claims of a division in the Cabinet, saying they were more united than ever before.Environment CS Keriako Tobiko and his Devolution counterpart Eugene Wamalwa said the claims were baseless. “I have been reading in the media that the Cabinet is divided. I want to state that there is no division at all. We are all united behind President Uhuru Kenyatta,” said Tobiko. The two spoke at Duka Moja in Narok East. Wamalwa said for the three times he has served as a minister, he has never seen a more united Cabinet. "Those claims of Kieleweke and Tanga Tanga are politics that should be ignored,” he said. The two CSs also took the opportunity to sell President Uhuru’s development agenda revealing plans to build a mega industrial park at Suswa area. The said that is projected to have over 200 companies and will create 20,000 to 30,000 job opportunities to the locals. “You (Narok) already have the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) passing through your county and very soon the government will create an industrial hub that will be a game changer in the lives of the Narok residents,” said the Devolution CS. Mr Tobiko, however, vowed to petition some state corporations in Narok that fail to comply with the law of prioritizing the locals in all cadres of job opportunities.

Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.