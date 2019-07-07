Kenyan football legend Joe Kadenge dies aged 84

Legendary Kenyan footballer Joe Kadenge [Photo, Courtesy]

Legendary Kenyan footballer Joe Kadenge is dead.According to a local website, Oscar Kadenge, his son, confirmed Kadenge passed on at the Meridian Hospital in Nairobi on Sunday, July 7 after a lengthy battle with a stroke. The legend who was popularly known with the slogan “Kadenge na mpira” passed on aged 84. Regarded as the FINEST footballer ever produced by Kenya, Kadenge played for Maragoli United and scored the fastest ever goal in the Kenyan Premier League. The legend played for Abaluyha United and won the Kenya Premier League in 1966. This was after he made a comeback to football after hanging his boots in 1965, guiding Harambee Stars to win the inaugural East and Central Africa Challenge Cup. In 1970, Kadenge stepped down as a player and went into coaching and was later appointed the national team’s heads coach.

