Nairobi mother of girl in Kakamega twins saga fails to take her daughter away

From left: Melon Lutenyo, Mevies Imbaya and Sharon Mathias during a meeting between the families on June 17, 2019 in Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

The two families at centre of the Kakamega twins saga have acrimoniously fallen out.Yesterday Angeline Omina, the biological mother of Mevis Imbaya, tried to take her away in Kakamega. A furious Omina also dismissed as null and void the pact the families announced in front of TV cameras in Nairobi early this week. Omina was in the company of three police officers when she stormed a meeting between the Kakamega family and Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

SEE ALSO :Stranger than fiction: Parents in Kakamega twins puzzle speak out

Rosemary Onyango and the girls hug after Lancet Kenya released DNA results on June 15. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Mrs Omina, who runs a small business in Kangemi, Nairobi, accused the Kakamega family of forcing her biological daughter, Mevis, to continue living with Mrs Rosemary Onyango, the mother of the twins at their home in Furfural, Likuyani Sub-County and who brought her up. “I cannot be left without a child. That will not happen,” she was heard saying. Because of a baby mix up at Kakamega hospital 19 years ago, Omina ended up bringing up Sharon in Nairobi and Rosemary Onyango, Mevis Imbaya in Kakamega.Yesterday, Mevis refused to leave with her biological mother insisting she wanted to live with Sharon Mathias and Melon Lutenyo in Kakamega.

SEE ALSO :The riddle of Kakamega twins: Destiny or coincidence?

Wilson Lutah, Angeline Mathias, Sharon Mitekwa, Mevis Imbaya, Melon Lutenyo, Rosemary Khaveleli and Richard Olukhakha when Lancet Kenya released DNA results of the twins. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

In the ensuing commotion, a relative of the identical twins, Shem Abuti, was shoved and roughed up while trying to stop police officers, who had accompanied Omina to help wrestle Mevis from Rosemary. When contacted by Standard Digital, the family spokesman, Wickliffe Anguche, dismissed the story as “roadside rumours”, saying Ms Omina was only there to visit. “We will have a meeting today to agree on the logistics of taking the girls going back to school. No decision has been arrived at to separate the girls,” he said on phone. The fallout comes just a week after the three girls asked not to be separated after DNA tests confirmed that Sharon and Melon were twins and Rosemary their mother. “The girls have told us they do not want to be separated. They see each other as sisters. We have decided to respect their wishes,” said one of the mothers at the time.

SEE ALSO :Emotional scenes as mothers in twin saga meet

After the DNA test results were out, the girls warned their parents against separating them, presenting a big dilemma to the two families. They threatened to disappear for good if their wishes were not honoured. “The girls have told us they do not want to be separated. They see each other as sisters and we have decided to respect their wishes,” said Rosemary.

For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman