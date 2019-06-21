Nairobi mother of girl in Kakamega twins saga fails to take her daughter away
SEE ALSO :Stranger than fiction: Parents in Kakamega twins puzzle speak outMrs Omina, who runs a small business in Kangemi, Nairobi, accused the Kakamega family of forcing her biological daughter, Mevis, to continue living with Mrs Rosemary Onyango, the mother of the twins at their home in Furfural, Likuyani Sub-County and who brought her up. “I cannot be left without a child. That will not happen,” she was heard saying. Because of a baby mix up at Kakamega hospital 19 years ago, Omina ended up bringing up Sharon in Nairobi and Rosemary Onyango, Mevis Imbaya in Kakamega. Refuses to go Yesterday, Mevis refused to leave with her biological mother insisting she wanted to live with Sharon Mathias and Melon Lutenyo in Kakamega.
SEE ALSO :The riddle of Kakamega twins: Destiny or coincidence?In the ensuing commotion, a relative of the identical twins, Shem Abuti, was shoved and roughed up while trying to stop police officers, who had accompanied Omina to help wrestle Mevis from Rosemary. When contacted by Standard Digital, the family spokesman, Wickliffe Anguche, dismissed the story as “roadside rumours”, saying Ms Omina was only there to visit. “We will have a meeting today to agree on the logistics of taking the girls going back to school. No decision has been arrived at to separate the girls,” he said on phone. The fallout comes just a week after the three girls asked not to be separated after DNA tests confirmed that Sharon and Melon were twins and Rosemary their mother. “The girls have told us they do not want to be separated. They see each other as sisters. We have decided to respect their wishes,” said one of the mothers at the time.
SEE ALSO :Emotional scenes as mothers in twin saga meetAfter the DNA test results were out, the girls warned their parents against separating them, presenting a big dilemma to the two families. They threatened to disappear for good if their wishes were not honoured. “The girls have told us they do not want to be separated. They see each other as sisters and we have decided to respect their wishes,” said Rosemary.
