Died abroad: The Kenyans who never came back

Norah Borus Chelagat, a student at Stanford University who died last week.

34-year-old Jelagat Cheruiyot who was found dead at Osborne Park, Australia.

Kenyan musician Mercy Wanjiku Muthui and her husband Daniel Erhardt .

Henry Okong'o and wife Lydiah, Kenyan couple found dead in New Jersey.

Norah Borus, a 2013 KCSE top performer was last week found dead at her on-campus residence in the US.News of her death was confirmed by Stanford University Vice Provost of Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole who wrote in an email: "Neither the cause of death nor the student's identity have been publicly released, but police say there is "no ongoing safety threat to the campus community." Norah sat her 2013 KCSE at Precious Blood Secondary School, Riruta to emerge the best girl in Nairobi County. She then joined Stanford University to pursue an engineering course. At the time of her death, Stanford University was celebrating commencement weekend. According to The Mercury News website online, this was the fourth student death reported since last February. News of her death increases the worrying trend of Kenyans who have been found dead overseas.On May 30, 2019, police found a 34-year-old Kenyan woman dead at her apartment in Osbourne Park, Australia, days after her family reported her missing. Jelagat Cheruiyot also known as Nancy was found dead when police went to conduct a welfare check. It was reported that due to the nature of her injuries, police declared it a homicide and kicked off an investigation. To date, police are yet to make arrests leading to her death. Daily Nation reported that they were in pursuit of a man who was spotted driving two cars linked to her murder. Jelagat hailed from Cheptiret in Uasin Gishu County.Again in February this year, 32-year-old Kenyan musician Mercy Wanjiku Muthui was found dead in a ditch near her home in the Netherlands. Her family suspected foul play. Police detained but released her husband Daniel Erhardt who had reported her missing moments before her death.The script re-writes itself in another incident in May 2018. Margaret Nganga was found dead in her car at a parking a day after she left her house for work. She worked at the Northside Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. Her family said she had not shown any signs of illness and was in high spirits on the day she left home.March 2018, Kenyans in New Jersey, USA, woke up to the news of Kenyan couple that was found dead in their home. The bodies of Henry Okong'o and his wife Lydiah were found in separate rooms of their home with gunshot wounds. Neighbours, especially those who knew the couple, suspected the deaths could have been as a result of domestic violence. The couple left behind three children.

For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman