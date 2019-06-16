Keep off my links with President Uhuru, Ruto tells critics
SEE ALSO :Ruto: I will not let Raila split Jubilee over handshakeHe told a crowd that all his activities that including national tours had the full blessings of his boss. He said that his aim of traversing the country was intended to promote the Jubilee agenda as promised in the 2017 campaigns. The DP was in Mukurwe-ini to commission a new Kenya Power Station, launch Ichamara Thangathi road construction and conduct a fundraiser at St Bonveture Kaheti Boys High school. Dr Ruto singled out a section of leaders from the Opposition, whom he said were bothered by his 2022 presidential bid. He told them to let him do his work, which included overseeing the implementation of the Government Big Four agenda.
SEE ALSO :DP donates Sh10 million towards church headquarters“They should leave me alone to do my work as the DP, we were elected as a pair with my boss to do our work and that is what we doing,” an agitated Ruto said
