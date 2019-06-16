Keep off my links with President Uhuru, Ruto tells critics

Deputy President William Ruto chats with Sisters Agnes and Mary of Marie Immaculate at St Bonaventure Kaheti Boys School, Mukurwe-ini, Nyeri County yesterday. [Jonah Mwangi, DPPS]

Deputy President William Ruto has told politicians to steer clear of his relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta and stop advising him on how he should relate with the Head of State.Speaking at Kaheti in Mukurwe-ini Constituency, Nyeri County yesterday, an angry Ruto said he was tired of daily lectures on how he was to conduct business within a party whose victory he played a major part. He said his support for his boss started way back in 2003 and long before they were huddled to face criminal case at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague. “They should always bear in mind that we have come from far with my boss, our relationship was well-grounded before President Kenyatta became the Head of State,” Ruto stated.

He told a crowd that all his activities that including national tours had the full blessings of his boss. He said that his aim of traversing the country was intended to promote the Jubilee agenda as promised in the 2017 campaigns. The DP was in Mukurwe-ini to commission a new Kenya Power Station, launch Ichamara Thangathi road construction and conduct a fundraiser at St Bonveture Kaheti Boys High school. Dr Ruto singled out a section of leaders from the Opposition, whom he said were bothered by his 2022 presidential bid. He told them to let him do his work, which included overseeing the implementation of the Government Big Four agenda.

“They should leave me alone to do my work as the DP, we were elected as a pair with my boss to do our work and that is what we doing,” an agitated Ruto said

