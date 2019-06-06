Two AP officers and three accomplices arrested in botched extortion
SEE ALSO :Two police officers charged for aiding bhang peddlers to escape custodyAccording to a statement by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the suspects had already extorted money which was sent to one of them. “The five suspects had already received money from more than three complainants including Ksh. 25,000 sent to Duncan Njogu’s Mobile phone,” read the DCI’s statement. Detectives investigating the matter have said that the NEMA office in Kwale has confirmed that the individuals were not their officers and a saloon car was confiscated from them. They will be arraigned in court tomorrow.
