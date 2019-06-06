Two AP officers and three accomplices arrested in botched extortion

Two AP officers and three accomplices arrested in botched extortion.

Police in Kwale County have arrested five people including two Administration Police officers for extorting motorists and passengers in Lunga Lunga area.According to a report by detectives, the three civilians are said to have been masquerading as officers of National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) who were on patrol to arrest users of banned plastic bags. The two AP officers on the other hand pretended to be providing them with security to enforce the orders. The suspects have been identified as: Corporal Benson Njoroge Mburu of Kiamumbi, Constable Margaret Maina of Kamiti Corner, Duncan Njogu Mukono (driver), Grace Wambui Ndungu and Purity Mumbi Njagi.

SEE ALSO :Two police officers charged for aiding bhang peddlers to escape custody

According to a statement by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the suspects had already extorted money which was sent to one of them. “The five suspects had already received money from more than three complainants including Ksh. 25,000 sent to Duncan Njogu’s Mobile phone,” read the DCI’s statement. Detectives investigating the matter have said that the NEMA office in Kwale has confirmed that the individuals were not their officers and a saloon car was confiscated from them. They will be arraigned in court tomorrow.

Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.