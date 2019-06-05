Outfit threatens to split giant teachers' union in the middle
SEE ALSO :100,000 teachers to be trained on new curriculumThis is nearly half the membership of Knut. “No one can stop women from forming an association. And this is not just about Knut, it is about all teachers even those who are non-members,” said Muthoni. She cautioned Knut Secretary General Wilson Sossion against interfering with the association. “He must stop interfering with women's affairs forthwith,” said Muthoni. Kewota has been fronted by top female Knut officials who seek to champion women's rights.
SEE ALSO :Teachers in West Pokot oppose house levyWomen representative The leadership includes Jacinta Ndegwa, Knut's second national women representative and Benta Opande who has since resigned from Knut. Sossion said the union would kick out all the members of Kewota. “We have a constitution and it’s very clear on the associations we have. Any illegal outfit is not part of Knut,’ said Sossion. Resolutions of NEC and NAC said the national executive would not entertain members who collaborate with rival unions.
SEE ALSO :Magoha: We will implement new curriculum
