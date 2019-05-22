KeNHA orders deportation of four Chinese staff for assaulting Kenyan engineer

Kenya National Highways Authority (KenNHA) has recommended the expulsion of four Chinese nationals who were arrested in Lodwar for allegedly assaulting a local roads engineer in Turkana.The four suspects- Liu Jiang, Wang Kai, Zhao Liangbin and Li Shaoqing who were attached to China Railway No 5 Construction Company have expelled from the project site. The four were accused of attacking Engineer Rodgers Imasa who was inspecting the Loichangamak-Lodwar road under construction by a Chinese firm last week. KeNHA through its corporate communication assistant director Charles Njogu, said the four have been expelled. “The conduct is against the contract of all staff including foreign ones. Consequently, KenNHA on May 21, 2019 expelled the staff from the project site forthwith and has recommended the cancellation of their work permits,” Njogu said in a statement. KenNHA has also directed that the four be replaced within 21 days. On Monday, the workers protested over what they increasing cases of assault and mistreatment by fellow Chinese workers. Lodwar police boss David Mutengi said the Chinese nationals were arrested in Turkana South on Monday morning as they tried to leave the county to evade the police. Construction workers chair Wilberforce Dida said workers will down tools until legal action is taken against all the Chinese national who attacked the engineer. Mr Dida claimed the Chinese staff currently working on the A1 road wrestled the Kenyan engineer while inspecting the ongoing road construction. He alleged that several workers have been attacked by the Chinese workers over minor mistakes during construction. "Our people are being assaulted every day. The company is not taking workers’ safety measures seriously. We have cases where 15 local have been injured while on duty," he claimed. Dida said the engineer was attacked after he allegedly declined a bribe from the Chinese nationals after questioning the quality of the work.

