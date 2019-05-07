NTSA releases list of vehicles missing from its records
SEE ALSO :Why court believes you can drive while drunkBelow is the full list of the cars being sort after by NTSA: Driving schools Yesterday, NTSA clarified that it is not out to de-register driving schools even as police plan a crackdown on non-compliant institutions. A senior assistant to the Inspector General of Police, Julius Kanampiu, on Monday said a notice to all driving schools to submit their licenses for validation was not meant to shut them down but to weed out rogue ones. He, however, warned a crackdown on non-complying driving schools will start as soon as the notice expires.
SEE ALSO :PSV owners oppose government's move to control matatu fare“I caution driving schools to comply with the notice because we plan to start a crackdown on those who will not have complied once the notice expires,” said Kanampiu. On April 30, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) issued a notice with a 14-day ultimatum to all driving schools to submit afresh their licenses for validation. The notice expires on May 14.
