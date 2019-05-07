NTSA releases list of vehicles missing from its records

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has released a list of motor vehicles whose details are missing from their records.The reports shows that 469 private vehicles and 178 trailers, tractors, three wheelers and heavy machinery are unaccounted for. NTSA has appealed to owners of the respective vehicles to present their car details by June 5, 2019. NTSA has also requested the car owners to carry original and copies of the certificate of registration (Logbook), importation documents, national ID and KRA PIN certificate among any other documents that show prove of ownership.

List 1 of vehicles missing from NTSA records.

List 2 of vehicles missing from NTSA records.

List 3 of vehicles missing from NTSA records.

List 4 of vehicles missing from NTSA records.

Below is the full list of the cars being sort after by NTSA:Yesterday, NTSA clarified that it is not out to de-register driving schools even as police plan a crackdown on non-compliant institutions. A senior assistant to the Inspector General of Police, Julius Kanampiu, on Monday said a notice to all driving schools to submit their licenses for validation was not meant to shut them down but to weed out rogue ones. He, however, warned a crackdown on non-complying driving schools will start as soon as the notice expires.

“I caution driving schools to comply with the notice because we plan to start a crackdown on those who will not have complied once the notice expires,” said Kanampiu. On April 30, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) issued a notice with a 14-day ultimatum to all driving schools to submit afresh their licenses for validation. The notice expires on May 14.

