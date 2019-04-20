Condolence message to the family of Mr Jonathan Kipkemoi Toroitich arap Moi
SEE ALSO :Judge: Moi’s advice helped me to excelJonathan will be remembered for his sporting prowess as a Safari Rally icon, as a large-scale farmer, an astute businessman, and for a short period, a political aspirant seeking the Eldama Ravine parliamentary seat. His courage behind the wheel and his amiable and charming personality endeared him to many, especially the youth, who were his fan base. May Almighty God grant the family the strength and fortitude to bear the loss. May his soul rest in eternal peace. ? ORLANDO LYOMU CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SEE ALSO :Jonathan Moi is deadTHE STANDARD GROUP PLC
Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.