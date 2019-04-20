Condolence message to the family of Mr Jonathan Kipkemoi Toroitich arap Moi

The late Jonathan Kipkemoi Toroitich arap Moi.

The Standard Group has condoled the family of Retired President Daniel Toroitich arap Moi following the death of his son Jonathan Kipkemoi Toroitich arap Moi.Below, the full statement: The Standard Group Board of Directors, Management and Staff join Kenyans in condoling the family of Mzee Daniel Toroitich arap Moi, and the people of Baringo County, following the sad loss of his son, Mr Jonathan Kipkemoi Toroitich arap Moi, this morning. The Standard Group learnt with profound shock of the passing on of Mr Jonathan, the second-born child and first son of the Second President of the Republic of Kenya, Mzee Daniel Arap Moi.

SEE ALSO :Judge: Moi’s advice helped me to excel

Jonathan will be remembered for his sporting prowess as a Safari Rally icon, as a large-scale farmer, an astute businessman, and for a short period, a political aspirant seeking the Eldama Ravine parliamentary seat. His courage behind the wheel and his amiable and charming personality endeared him to many, especially the youth, who were his fan base. May Almighty God grant the family the strength and fortitude to bear the loss. May his soul rest in eternal peace. ? ORLANDO LYOMU CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

SEE ALSO :Jonathan Moi is dead

THE STANDARD GROUP PLC

Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.