State beats hasty retreat after Huduma Namba discard threat

Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Security Dr Fred Matiang'i with Kisumu governor Anyang' Nyongo during the launch of Huduma Namba at Jomo Kenyatta Sports ground Kisumu on April 12, 2019. [Collins Oduor/Standard]
Government is after all not planning to switch off sim cards for Kenyans who fail to register for Huduma number.

Through the ministry of Information, it said, “We wish to reiterate that Huduma Namba Registration is a voluntary exercise in compliance with the recent High Court ruling. There is absolutely no directive from the Government to institute any punitive measures against those who don’t register.”

State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita had also tweeted clarifying that huduma number registration was purely a voluntary service.

Earlier today, Communications Authority Director General Francis Wangusi put Kenyans on notice over the importance of the National Integrated Management Systems (NIIMS), saying there will be dire consequences if they don't register.

Among the punitive measures would be the inability to use one's mobile phones, access to MPesa  Service, Airtel Money, and ATM withdrawals.

Netizens reacted angrily to this statement wondering why a State Institution would disobey a court order directly.

According to the ICT Ministry, more than 10 million Kenyans have so far registered on the Huduma Namba bio-database.

