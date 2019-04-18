State beats hasty retreat after Huduma Namba discard threat
Earlier today, Communications Authority Director General Francis Wangusi put Kenyans on notice over the importance of the National Integrated Management Systems (NIIMS), saying there will be dire consequences if they don't register.
For the avoidance of doubt Huduma Number Registration is a voluntary excercise in compliance with the ruling of the Courts.There is no directive from the Government to institute any punitive measures against those who don’t register.More emphasis will be laid on civic education!— Nzioka Waita (@NziokaWaita) April 18, 2019
SEE ALSO :Huduma Namba: Matiang'i under Senate fire for skipping sessionAmong the punitive measures would be the inability to use one's mobile phones, access to MPesa Service, Airtel Money, and ATM withdrawals. Netizens reacted angrily to this statement wondering why a State Institution would disobey a court order directly.
So you’re saying the government is so efficient that it can cross reference the identity of everyone who hasn’t registered with SIM registry details and then cut off those numbers? If they could do that why would they need the huduma namba in the first place?— Mato???? (@upscaleshack) April 18, 2019
According to the ICT Ministry, more than 10 million Kenyans have so far registered on the Huduma Namba bio-database.
We dare GoK to switch off anyone's simcard or deny them any services for failing to register for Huduma Namba.We shall proceed to court. Public services are inherent and irrevocable RIGHTS that MUST be respected under the CoK 2010. #ResistHudumaNamba— #PunguzaMizigoBill2019 (@EAukot) April 18, 2019
