Principal sought over pregnancies in her school

A pregnant school girl at Kiptororo Secondary School. Police have summoned a secondary school principal in Bomet for not reporting such cases. [File, Standard]

Police are looking for a secondary school principal for failing to report that three of her students are pregnant.The County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding said the principal did not inform the authorities despite knowing the girls' condition. “The principal has a case to answer for failing to report the matter even as we seek the men responsible for the pregnancies,” said Omonding. “We have summoned her to come and record a statement. If she does not honour our summon, we are going to arrest her. It is surprising that we are getting the information from other people and not her, yet she is the one with the responsibility of safeguarding the students.”

The county commissioner further said the parents of the three girls, who are in Form Four, Form Three and Form One, were also being sought as they had not reported the matter to police. “We are also going to arrest the parents of the trio and prefer charges against…we believe they are aware the girls are pregnant but it is worrying to note that they have not taken any steps of reporting the matter to the authorities,” he said. The girls have reportedly dropped out of school after being impregnated. Reached for comment, the principal refused to comment on the matter saying she would give her account later. Chepalungu records many cases of school dropout among girls due to early pregnancies.

Early this year, several girls at a primary school in Sigor ward did not report back to school after being married off. Some of the parents were arrested and charged in court for aiding early marriage of the school girls.