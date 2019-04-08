Principal sought over pregnancies in her school
The county commissioner further said the parents of the three girls, who are in Form Four, Form Three and Form One, were also being sought as they had not reported the matter to police. "We are also going to arrest the parents of the trio and prefer charges against…we believe they are aware the girls are pregnant but it is worrying to note that they have not taken any steps of reporting the matter to the authorities," he said. The girls have reportedly dropped out of school after being impregnated. Reached for comment, the principal refused to comment on the matter saying she would give her account later. Chepalungu records many cases of school dropout among girls due to early pregnancies.
Early this year, several girls at a primary school in Sigor ward did not report back to school after being married off. Some of the parents were arrested and charged in court for aiding early marriage of the school girls.