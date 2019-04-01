Arrest graft suspects, Uhuru allies tell Kinoti

Former Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe in Gatura market, Murang'a County. The leaders called for the arrest of graft suspects. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Politicians allied to the ruling Jubilee party have called for the arrest and prosecution of those mentioned in corruption cases.More than 20 MPs drawn from Jubilee, Kanu, Wiper and ODM political parties said the Government should arrest the culprits. The leaders, among them Maina Kamanda (nominated), Ngunjiri Wambugu (Nyeri Town) and former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth said corruption is a beast that must be slayed. Others who spoke in Murang’a County included Tom Kajwang (Ruaraka), Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Robert Mbui (Kathiani), William Kamket (Tiaty) and Gathoni Wamuchomba (Kiambu). They criticised Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro for introducing a bill that seeks to stop the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) from conducting investigations on matters related to corruption. They said Kenyans’ patience with the delay in arresting and prosecuting those accused of corruption was running out. “One MP has introduced a motion to frustrate DCI in the corruption war,” said Mr Kajwang Mr Kenneth said all should support the President to ensure development was realised. He said leaders under corruption probe should not hide behind their communities.

Amend law

“There is need to have all those mentioned in graft scandals arrested and charged. Parliament should amend the law to have all those charged with corruption denied bail,” said Kenneth. Ms Wanga said the war against corruption should be intensified. She called on Parliament to resist being used by those under probe. “The President and Raila Odinga came together for the unity of this country. They have showed that they are interested in fighting graft,” said Wanga Former Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe said South Korea is an example on how to fight corruption. Mr Murathe said two of its former presidents are in jail for corruption. “Regardless of their position, all those mentioned in graft should face the law,” said Murathe. Gatanga MP Nduati Ngugi said all should support Uhuru’s development agenda.