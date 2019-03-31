I will front Matiang’i as running mate in 2022, Kuria says

The Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has said he is contemplating fronting Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i as his presidential running mate in 2022. Speaking in Nyamira where he joined Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka and area legislators for a funds drive for Nyanturago Catholic Church, Kuria said he was a popular candidate because he shares common leadership traits with Dr Matiang'i. “I am assuring you that your son (Matiang'i) who is now the Prime Minister will be my running mate in 2022 and you know very well that in Kenya, it's only me and him who does not tolerate nonsense and we will make things happen in the country,” he said.

The legislator said the country needed serious leaders like him who will deal with corruption, which he noted was killing Kenyan generations. The Speaker of the Senate on his part urged politicians to concentrate on serving needs of the people who elected them. Lusaka said the country will not move forward if politics will continue dominating the country at a time when the main focus should be on development agenda. He praised members of the Gusii Community for their continued support for the Jubilee Government. “What I have learnt over time is that people who stick with the Government always benefit. And ideally, it’s better for a fly to die in a jug of milk than in a pit latrine,” Lusaka said.

Area Senator Okong’o Mogeni asked Directorate of Criminal Intelligence to step up the war on corruption to counties. “We have only seen DCI act on national cases of corruption and it is high time that he descended to Nyamira and arrest looters of public finances,” he said. West Mugirango MP Vincent Kemosi on his part said constitutional reforms which will help transform lives of Kenyans were welcome.