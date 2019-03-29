Fiesta brand of condoms worth Sh10m destroyed

Poisons board has confirmed destruction of condoms worth Sh10 million after they failed random rapid tests on their efficacy. The male latex condoms from Fiesta brand were found to contain holes and of unreliable thickness. Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) confirmed that the particular batches were destroyed on Thursday after a recall.

The recall, said PPB boss Fred Siyoi, affected was concluded on March 11, 2019 upon which board directed the Market Authorization Holder (MAH) to carry out destruction of the recalled consignment under supervision of the board. "The recalled consignment valued at Sh10,014,882 was destroyed on March 28, 2019 by Deep Kumar Tyagi Healthcare International Limited (the Market Authorization Holder) under the supervision of PPB at Envirosafe incinerators in Athi River," confirmed Siyoi. The revelation of the ineffective condoms was found after a rapid results initiative exercise was carried out by PPB in partnership with the National Quality Control Laboratory (NQCL) and Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) from September to November 2018. Sampling and analysis of selected medical products and health technologies was then done. Among the health technologies that were sampled and analysed were male latex condoms which included fiesta brand of condoms specifically Fiesta stamina (Batch no. DL1608) and Fiesta big black condoms (Batch PL1625) which failed to comply with tests of freedom from holes and specification for thickness test respectively. The total quantities of the fiesta condom brand r recalled were: Fiesta stamina DL1608- 122, 520 X 3s, Fiesta big black condoms PL1625- 139, 307 X 3s. "Members of the public, health workers, health establishments including chemists and pharmacies are advised to be vigilant and report any suspected poor quality medicines and suspected drug reactions," said Siyoi.