President Uhuru in a tight spot over anti-Ruto 2022 poll remarks

Former Jubilee Vice Chairperson David Murathe at his Nairobi residence on Sunday. [Beverlyne Musili, Standard]

Former Jubilee Vice-Chair David Murathe’s declaration that he will lead a movement to stop Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions pointed to a looming storm in the ruling party that could place President Uhuru Kenyatta in a tight corner.Even as questions raged on whether Murathe's attacks on Ruto were personal or part of wider conspiracy by powerful forces against the DP as alleged by his allies, it would appear the recent confrontation is a dress rehearsal for a bruising battle that would rock Jubilee going by the former MP's admission in an interview with KTN on Sunday night. Mr Murathe, perceived to be a close ally of the President, has vowed to lead a ‘Stop Ruto Movement’ in what Ruto allies see as going against a pre-election pact between President Kenyatta and his Number Two. The former Gatanga MP also said he will seek a Supreme Court interpretation of the DP's eligibility for the Presidency, but although he resigned on Sunday a day after making this statement, Ruto's allies interpreted his subsequent remarks as declaration of all-out-war against the DP.

A long-drawn out confrontation with his deputy's camp will test Uhuru who is already battling to quell a revolt building up in his Mt Kenya backyard. The comments have rattled the ruling party, amid questions on whose behest Murathe is acting, and whether his resignation on Sunday was voluntary or part of a wider plot to frustrate the DP’s ambitions. Some allies of the DP, unhappy with the comments yesterday, claimed that Murathe may be acting for powerful forces in State House, only falling short of naming the President as part of the scheme. “As party members, we are asking ourselves why Murathe made these statements. Even if he has resigned, he should not be ignored. He is a political broker,” said Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi. Nandi Governor Stephen Sang alluded to a cartel within State House that has been plotting against the DP. Even as he expressed doubt that the former lawmaker could be speaking for the President ‘since his resignation ‘was forced.’

“What every Kenyan is asking, who is Murathe speaking for? When a county is preparing for change of guard, there are always political machination around State House. We are seeing history repeating itself, where there is cartel organising to block DP from ascending to power,” claimed the governor. He added: “Now that Murathe has left, we are waiting to see who will pick up the anti-Ruto narrative from him. Just months into Uhuru's second term, Murathe has muddied the Jubilee waters, and not even his exit seems to have pacified a section of Jubilee MPs, who see a hidden plot in his actions. “What I have learnt in my few years in politics is never take everything on its face value. Not everything is what it seems,” wrote Gilgil MP Martha Wangari on Murathe’s resignation. The reaction came even as Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju confirmed receiving a resignation letter from Murathe.

"I can confirm that my office has received his resignation letter," he said. Mr Tuju is himself in the eye of a storm, with calls to follow in Murathe’s footsteps and resign. Some MPs accuse him of singing Murathe’s tune. “Tuju was not the best man for the SG job but we put him there so that the party can have a national outlook. He is an interim official and going by his recent utterances, it is clear he is abusing the office,” Pokot South MP David Pkosing claimed. During the interview, Murathe denied he was speaking for anyone. Some Jubilee MPs sought to categorically distance the President from Murathe’s remarks.

“He (Murathe) is not speaking for the President, but we know he is speaking for cartels who are interested in installing a leadership in the country against the will of Kenyans,” said Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei. Laikipia County MP Catherine Waruguru said Murathe had ‘pressed the wrong political buttons.’ “Murathe may have gotten drunk with the little power he thought he had but he stumbled on the wrong buttons,” she said. Waruguru, however, added that he may have been a hired gun for purpose it has backfired on him. “He has caused a lot of hullabaloos but since the seat has become so hot, the hirer may have backed off and he (Murathe) remains to carry his cross,” Waruguru added. Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro said Murathe’s sentiments were personal and do not reflect the views of Mt Kenya voters. “The sentiments were personal as the community in Mt Kenya region cannot be put on sale by an individual who has lost focus,” said Ndindi. "An ally of the President should not be engaging in 2022 politics. Murathe’s exit allows him to go pursue his own agenda,” said Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu. Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui termed the remarks as unfortunate and unnecessary, saying the debate is a major distraction to unity of government and its core functions. “The development of our political parties is also under focus. While the parties are meant to plan and execute their succession in a civil and orderly manner, the debate is extended to none-party members and made a national debate in funerals and church meetings,” the governor said. Njoro MP Charity Kathambi said Murathe’s sentiments should be treated as his own until the President speaks out on the matter. Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior however said: “It is possible that the statements Murathe is making are a tip of the iceberg, pointing to a simmering dissent in Jubilee on Uhuru succession.”Makunei MP Daniel Maanzo claimed: “Murathe and Uhuru are very tight and I know before he speaks he reads the mood of the President." Lawyer and political commentator Dr Alutalala Mukhwana said Murathe is not an ordinary person. "He has been a vice-chair of Jubilee, a party led by Uhuru. Given his personal close relationship with Uhuru, he can’t muster courage to speak on issues which the President has opposed in public without his backing,” Mukhwana said.