Recalled AP commanders redeployed to other departments
SEE ALSO :Kemboi, Jerop win Kass MarathonNairobi region APS commander John Murage has been posted to head the Security of Government Buildings while Joseph Keitany moves from Eastern region to APS headquarters as head of operations as James Agoro was moved from Coast to Rapid Deployment Unit as the head. Joshua Wambua has been taken from Western to APS headquarters, Jones Kavoi from SGB to APS headquarters and Chris Muthee from RDU to APS headquarters. More changes that will affect County commanders are on the way. Insiders said APS have been allocated 19 slots, Directorate of Criminal Investigations five and KPS 23 to cover all the 47 counties. Most of the current County commanders are due for retirement and are above the needed rank for one to hold the position.
SEE ALSO :Researchers discover new edible insect in KenyaThis means new faces are to be named to the positions. All Anti Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) officers have been moved to APS which has been left with four units including ASTU, Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU), Border Patrol Unit (BPU) and Critical Infrastructure and Security of Government Buildings unit.