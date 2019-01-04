Recalled AP commanders redeployed to other departments

Inspector General Joseph Boinnet when he named eight new regional police commanders on January 3, 2019: Administration Police commanders who were recalled have been redeployed to various departments. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

Administration Police Service (APS) commanders who were recalled from their regional areas of jurisdiction in Thursday’s changes have been redeployed to various departments.The changes, expected to affect at least 200 officers, come in the wake of ongoing police force restructuring which will see merger of AP and regular police. Those in the Kenya Police Service who were recalled are yet to be redeployed. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is also set to recall their commanders in line with a directive aimed at enhancing operations and accountability in the service. Omar Shurie, who has been stationed in Garissa to oversee North Eastern region has been moved to the Inspector General’s office for allocation of other duties. Musa Kakawa has been redeployed to head the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU) based at Athi River.

Nairobi region APS commander John Murage has been posted to head the Security of Government Buildings while Joseph Keitany moves from Eastern region to APS headquarters as head of operations as James Agoro was moved from Coast to Rapid Deployment Unit as the head. Joshua Wambua has been taken from Western to APS headquarters, Jones Kavoi from SGB to APS headquarters and Chris Muthee from RDU to APS headquarters. More changes that will affect County commanders are on the way. Insiders said APS have been allocated 19 slots, Directorate of Criminal Investigations five and KPS 23 to cover all the 47 counties. Most of the current County commanders are due for retirement and are above the needed rank for one to hold the position.

This means new faces are to be named to the positions. All Anti Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) officers have been moved to APS which has been left with four units including ASTU, Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU), Border Patrol Unit (BPU) and Critical Infrastructure and Security of Government Buildings unit.