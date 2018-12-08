Standard was there to report State of Emergency

| Published Sat, December 8th 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 7th 2018 at 21:50 GMT +3

About 66 years ago today, a State of Emergency was declared in Nairobi by the then Kenyan Governor, Sir Evelyn Baring.

On that day, the cover story of East African Standard read: “State of Emergency is proclaimed” with a sub-title that said, “Public is asked to help Authorities”.

The declaration came as a result of a political crisis due to the Mau Mau rebellion against British colonial rule.

Majority of the rebellion took place exclusively in the highlands of Central Kenya whose members were largely from the Kikuyu tribe. The governor was prompted to issue a signed statement to the public to give reasons for the declaration.

It read: “Owing to the prevalence of disorder in a part of Kenya, a state of emergency was declared throughout the colony and protectorate by proclamation signed by me last night. A number of emergency regulations have been made and under these certain persons have been detained because it is considered necessary to exercise control over them for the purpose of maintaining public order.

The grave step of proclaiming an emergency has been taken most unwillingly and with great reluctance by the Kenyan Government. But there was no alternative in face of mounting lawlessness in a part of the colony and there was no other method of keeping the peace and protecting the lives and property of innocent men of all races.

All possible measures are being taken to prevent any disorder and to maintain essential services. For this purpose, there has been a redistribution of police and military forces and in addition a British battalion is being brought by air to Nairobi, the first troops having arrived last night.

State of disorder

The measures taken are aimed at those only who in the government’s opinion are responsible directly and indirectly for violence and for the present state of disorder in a part of the colony. The Government has no intention of penalising anyone merely on account of their political views.”

Six hundred officers from the Lancashire Fusiliers Battalion were flown over 2,100 miles from the Canal zone into Nairobi as part of the reinforcement alongside a battalion of the King’s African Rifles.

As a result of the emergency declaration, Governor Baring made emergency regulations that would help restore peace during the duration of the emergency. During that time, Africans were prohibited from driving, walking or travelling around without written permits and also carrying weapons with them.

More than 100 Africans were arrested in an operation dubbed “Operation Jock Scott’’ and were taken to prison camps in the Northern Frontier District.

Kenya’s first President Jomo Kenyatta was among those arrested alongside Fred Kubai, Bildad Kagia, Richard Achieng Oneko, Peter Gatabaki, Joel Kuria, Willy Jimmy Wambugu Maina, Victor Wokabi, Gakaara Wanjau, Sarah Sarai and Rebecca Njeri.