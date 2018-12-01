survey
U.S. to send observers to Bangladesh election Next Story
Police hunt snake on the loose after escaping from owner's house Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » World

Madagascar president concedes defeat in polls: statement

By Reuters | Published Sat, December 1st 2018 at 11:03, Updated December 1st 2018 at 11:15 GMT +3

Madagascar president concedes defeat in polls: statement [Courtesy]

Madagascar’s president, Hery Rajaonarimampianina, conceded defeat in his bid for a second term after managing a distant third in the first round of voting in the island’s presidential vote.

ALSO READ: Two ex-presidents set for Madagascar run-off presidential poll

Rajaonarimampianina got just 8.82 percent in the November first round, the High Constitutional Court said on Wednesday, behind former presidents Marc Ravalomanana, who got 35.35 percent, and Andry Rajoelina, who got 39.23 percent.

He will not take part in the second round, due on Dec. 19. The court rejected his request to have the election canceled.

“The people’s choice must be respected,” Rajaonarimampianina said in a televised statement late on Friday.

“If this is not respected, the authorities that will come after will not be stable.”

Madagascar is hoping for a second peaceful election since upheaval in 2009, when Ravalomanana was forced out of office by protests led by Rajoelina in what the African Union and other international organizations said was a coup.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

Total voter turnout was 53.95 percent of registered voters.

Rajaonarimampianina said he would not endorse any of the remaining candidates and appealed for calm.

“I wish that this second round will bring peace and stability to our country,” he said.

ALSO READ: EU observers: Madagascar election irregularities are marginal

“We have all seen the irregularities during the first round. The Malagasy (people) hope that this will not happen during the second round.”

RELATED TOPICS:
Madagascar
Hery Rajaonarimampianina
Marc Ravalomanana
Andry Rajoelina
Malagasy

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Rajoelina leads in Madagascar presidential poll

Rajoelina leads in Madagascar presidential poll

Madagascar starts voting

Madagascar starts voting




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON saturday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

World

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited