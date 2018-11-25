Spy agency holding South Sudanese tycoon Lawrence Malong Junior

| Published Sun, November 25th 2018 at 13:11, Updated November 25th 2018 at 13:42 GMT +3

South Sudanese tycoon Lawrence Malong Jr.

The search for South Sudanese tycoon Lawrence Malong Junior has come to an end after he was arrested by spy agency Internal Security Organization (ISO).

Malong Jr was allegedly detained over his engagement in various criminal activities among them a counterfeit gold dealing scam. These rip-offs saw multiple foreigners lose billions of shillings.

ALSO READ: Ex-PM's wife charged with money laundering

ISO Director General Kaka Bagyenda on Friday last week confirmed that they were indeed holding the tycoon but failed to reveal more information.

"Malong Junior is being held as a person of interest in the ongoing investigations and I can confirm that indeed we have him. In due time you will be informed of the charges against him," said Bagyenda.

The South Sudanese tycoon was arrested by men clad in military attire while at Milano Hotel in Kabalagala, Uganda on November 21, 2018 at 10:00 am.

Later, reports of Malong's disappearance circulated after the Juba-based radio Tamazuj reported it on their website. The radio announcement quoted Malong's relative who said that he was picked from his hotel room by a group of men.

Hotel management on the other hand claimed that Malong had been picked up by UPDF soldiers who drove in to the premises in two vehicles. The UPDF however denied the claims.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

Malong Junior who is known for his infamous photos of him lying down covered in huge amounts of cash, is also being investigated for alleged murder, disappearance of some South Sudanese nationals and money laundering. Sources also claim that Malong junior's name had featured as the leader of a criminal gang notorious for terrorizing and kidnapping fellow nationals.

In the past, there have been reports linking Malong Junior to Ex- south Sudanese army chief General Paul Malong Awan claiming that the general is his father.

However, Malong Senior has threatened to sue any person who links Malong Junior to him.

The South Sudanese tycoon has come under sharp scrutiny lately after he was featured in a documentary run by Africa Uncensored as one of the people who amassed wealth from the South Sudan war.

When questioned about the source of his wealth during a live TV interview by a local station, he said “My Lord Jesus Christ blessed me. I fly on private jets. I live in Presidential suites. I am blessed.”