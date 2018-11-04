Why Homa Bay and Kisumu assemblies are mired in chaos

| Published Sun, November 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 3rd 2018 at 21:51 GMT +3

Homabay County Assembly speaker Elizabeth Ayoo addresses press in Kisumu on September 26, 2018 over division in the county assembly. [Denish Ochieng/Standard]

It is no longer about quality of debate or motions they bring to the County Assembly but the weight and frequency of their punches. Doomed are those who cannot throw chairs and bottles of water at colleagues.

At a time leaders thought the drama being witnessed at the County Assemblies in Nyanza were about to end, it has emerged Kenyans are yet to see the MCAs in their true colours.

On Friday, nine MCAs from Homa Bay recorded statements with the police over their role in an attack on Speaker Elizabeth Ayoo, who had to be rushed to safety after a debate in the chambers degenerated into chaos.

Mrs Ayoo was injured on the arm and is currently on a sling.

Last week, gunshots reverberated across the Kisumu County Assembly premises as a sergeant-at-arms used his pistol reportedly to protect himself against marauding MCAs protesting his decision to call in the police to quell chaos.

So fierce was the Kisumu fight that several MCAs had to record statements with the police.

This was not the first time the Kisumu leaders fought inside the Assembly.

Both Kisumu and Homa Bay MCAs have exchanged insults, fisticuffs and in the event even destroyed Assembly property.

In Homa Bay, a mace went missing on the day the MCAs attacked the Speaker and was only sneaked back to the chambers last week. A deputy sergeant-at-arms has been charged in court over the disappearance of the mace.

In the two assemblies, no meaningful business has been going on. When they are not fighting, the MCAs have been going to the chambers to sign and get their allowances. A few voices of reason have been muzzled in the crescendo of violence.

On Thursday, controversy erupted over the impeachment of Mrs Ayoo. It was the culmination of a chaotic week at the Assembly in which two factions have been fighting over who should be the leader of majority and the majority whip.

The Speaker fell casualty in this fight when one faction waged war against her, leading to her ouster. Senators Fred Outa (Kisumu), James Orengo (Siaya) and Moses Kajwang (Homa Bay) have condemned the chaos.

It is also alleged that the fight at Homa Bay is being fuelled by the 2022 succession politics, that now pits Woman Representative Gladys Wanga and ODM Chairman John Mbadi, both gunning to succeed Governor Cyprian Awiti.

There is also a school of thought that the tension over the outcome of the Supreme Court ruling in the Homa Bay election petition was fuelling the Assembly fights.

Some MCAs claim some members of the executive are fighting the Speaker because they believe she could act as governor should Awiti lose the case.

It all started after MCA Richard Ogindo was ousted as majority leader and replaced by Walter Muok.

The Speaker was caught up in the crossfire after she was accused of backing Mr Ogindo.

In a motion tabled by Ruma Kaksingri MCA Ellyphalet Osuri, the MCAs accused Mrs Ayoo of poor leadership and mismanagement of the county assembly resources and affairs.

But residents have accused the MCAs of only serving their interests instead of serving the people.

A development group in Kabondo Sub-county, where Ayoo comes from, says she is just a victim of MCAs’ greed as she has refused to yield to their demands for more perks.

“We are very disappointed as the electorate and stakeholders of this county. We did not wake up early to vote in MCAs so that they can go fight for their interests,” said John Ogunde, a member of the group.