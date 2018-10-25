In Pictures: Standard Group’s Transform Kenya Food security forum kicks off

| Published Thu, October 25th 2018 at 19:21, Updated October 25th 2018 at 20:17 GMT +3

Standard Group CEO Orlando Lyomu gives a keynote address at the Transform Kenya forum on food security held at the Strathmore Business school on October 25, 2018. [Killiad Msafiri/Standard]

The third edition of the Transform Kenya campaign run by the Standard Group has commenced this evening at the Strathmore School of Business in Nairobi.

Thursday's campaign themed Food security and nutrition is aimed at according Kenyans with the opportunity of contributing to the debate nationwide.

Tonight’s topic is also centered among four key pillars of the food security discussion among them, food security and nutrition, food production, access to markets consumer, farmer awareness and post-harvest-handling of food.

Panelists from left, Food Produce expert Okisegere Ojepat, FAO representative in Kenya Gabriel Rugalema, PS State Department of Agricultural Research Prof. Hamadi Iddi Boga, UoN lecturer Prof. Margaret Jesang Hutchinson and COO Twiga Foods Kikonde Mwatela. [Killiad Msafiri/Standard]

The conversation is also geared towards ensuring the country’s population is food secure and is able to enjoy nutritious meals.

Panelists include Principal Secretary State Department of Agricultural Research Prof. Hamadi Iddi Boga, Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia, FAO representative in Kenya Gabriel Rugalema, Chief Operating Officer for Twiga Foods Kikonde Mwatela, Food Produce expert Okisegere Ojepat and University of Nairobi lecturer Prof. Margaret Jesang Hutchinson.

Mwatela has challenged the youth to seek opportunities in ensuring sufficient food production. Particiapants following the discussion keenly at the Strathmore Business school, Nairobi. [Killiad Msafiri/Standard]

Most participants say Kenya needs to innovate ways of ensuring steady food supply.

The forum is being moderated by KTN’s Sharon Momanyi with the assistance of Yusuf Ibrahim and Michael Gitonga.

It is being aired live on KTN News and audiences can follow the conversation from the comfort of their homes as they engage our teams on social media using the hashtag #TransformKenyaSG .

