IEBC chair Chebukati says Chiloba is responsible for commission’s mess

| Published Tue, October 16th 2018 at 10:34, Updated October 16th 2018 at 10:58 GMT +3

EBC Chair Wafula Chebukati (centre) during the national voter registration launch at Unoa grounds, Makueni. [SteveNzioka, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson Wafula Chebukati says the commission's CEO Ezra Chiloba was fired dismissed on grounds of audit queries.



Speaking during the national launch of voter registration exercise at Unoa Grounds, Makueni County, the IEBC boss said the commission had conducted their own internal auditing report that corresponded with the government audit report that came out August this year.



“The results of the audit came out and they mirrored with our internal audit and this linked the CEO to the irregularities”, Chebukati said.



At the same time, he said elections were going as high as 46B due to wastage of tax payers’ money adding auditing after every election was the way to go.



He said that Chiloba was a thorn in the commission since he didn’t want the audit carried out from the beginning.



He noted that those who made the August 8 elections ought to be arrested and prosecuted.



According to the IEBC boss, they have already forwarded the reports to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Ethics anti-Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) for prosecution.



Chebukati said the electoral body was opposed to external forces that keep on distracting them.

Credibility in doubt



The Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior on his side continued to pour cold water on the IEBC where he claimed that Kenyans have no confidence with the current commissioners since they have not

addressed questions that were raised in the disputed 2018 general

elections.



“You still owe Kenyans an explanation on what happened on August 8, Kenyans don’t know if they vote in the referendum what will happen during the transmission of the results”, said Mutula.



He said that there is a need to restructure the IEBC since Kenyans had lost trust with them and that they could not conduct credible referendum.



Futher, Mutula continued to put holes on the commission asking why Kenyan elections were almost the most expensive over other countries.



“The other day the chair said that the referendum will cost the tax payers around 12 B, which means it will cost every Kenyan 25$ dollars as compared to countries like India where each citizen pays 1$ dollar

in their general elections”, he said.





The senator accused the commissioner for failure to table report to special committee of senate and national assembly on audit result of the deaths register and audit of the electronic devices used

during the disputed 2018 elections.



“The auditing of the deaths register has not been done and this has led to “dead people” voting on general elections and also after the elections IEBC was supposed to give audit of the election material particularly the electronic devices which also lies undone”, he alluded.



