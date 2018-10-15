survey
Two senior county officials arrested over Sh300,000 bribe Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Joseph Irungu breaks in court before the session begins

By Grace Gichuhi | Published Mon, October 15th 2018 at 13:05, Updated October 15th 2018 at 13:38 GMT +3

Murder suspect in Monica Kimani's case Joseph Irungu(right) and and his mother. He has been remanded till October 17 when the court will rule on bail application.15/10/18-[Photo: Beverlyne Musili,Standard]

Emotions hit the sealing at the Milimani Law Courts today when Joseph Irungu and his co-accused in Monica Kimani murder case were arraigned at Milimani Law Courts, Nairobi.

ALSO READ: Maribe, Jowie back in court

Joseph Irungu alias 'Jowie', was overcome by emotions as he hugged his mom a few moments before the beginning of the court session in which he took a plea.

While burying his face in his mom's embrace, Jowie seemed to snuff as though he was crying uncontrollably. After the long, tight embrace Jowie and his mom released themselves from the hug.

At this point, Jowie looked misty-eyed and was trying real hard to fight back the tears. However, he was seen wiping off the tears as he sat with his face down.

In support of Jacque Maribe, Jowie's fiancé her dad, mom and friend – Dennis Itumbi were in court.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

The two who have been charged with the murder of Monica pleaded not guilty.

 

Monica was murdered at her Lamuria Apartment in Kilimani.  She had just landed into the country from Juba where she had been on business. Her brother later found her body in a bath tub with her hands tied and throat slit.

ALSO READ: Jacque Maribe is fit to stand trial

 

RELATED TOPICS:
News Anchor Jacque Maribe
Jacque Maribe
Joseph Irungu
Jowie
Monica Kimani
Lamuria Apartment
Kilimani
Milimani Law Courts

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Secrets of top witness in Jowie and Maribe probe

Secrets of top witness in Jowie and Maribe probe

Secrets of top witness in Jowie-Maribe case

Secrets of top witness in Jowie-Maribe case

Court frees Maribe’s neighbour, Brian Kassaine

Court frees Maribe’s neighbour, Brian Kassaine

Monica Kimani killers believed to have consulted witchdoctors

Monica Kimani killers believed to have consulted witchdoctors




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON monday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited