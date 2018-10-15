Joseph Irungu breaks in court before the session begins

| Published Mon, October 15th 2018 at 13:05, Updated October 15th 2018 at 13:38 GMT +3

Murder suspect in Monica Kimani's case Joseph Irungu(right) and and his mother. He has been remanded till October 17 when the court will rule on bail application.15/10/18-[Photo: Beverlyne Musili,Standard]

Emotions hit the sealing at the Milimani Law Courts today when Joseph Irungu and his co-accused in Monica Kimani murder case were arraigned at Milimani Law Courts, Nairobi.

Joseph Irungu alias 'Jowie', was overcome by emotions as he hugged his mom a few moments before the beginning of the court session in which he took a plea.

While burying his face in his mom's embrace, Jowie seemed to snuff as though he was crying uncontrollably. After the long, tight embrace Jowie and his mom released themselves from the hug.

At this point, Jowie looked misty-eyed and was trying real hard to fight back the tears. However, he was seen wiping off the tears as he sat with his face down.

In support of Jacque Maribe, Jowie's fiancé her dad, mom and friend – Dennis Itumbi were in court.

The two who have been charged with the murder of Monica pleaded not guilty.

Monica was murdered at her Lamuria Apartment in Kilimani. She had just landed into the country from Juba where she had been on business. Her brother later found her body in a bath tub with her hands tied and throat slit.

