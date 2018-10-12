Audit firm PWC manager dies in 17th floor fall

| Published Fri, October 12th 2018 at 12:41, Updated October 12th 2018 at 13:08 GMT +3

A PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) employee died on Friday when he jumped from the 17th floor of their building in Nairobi’s Westlands.

A Pricewaterhouse Coopers manager has fallen to death from the 17th floor of its Delta House offices in Westalands, Nairobi.

The man identified as Stephen Mumbo was an Assistant Manager of Executory and Forensic Investigations at the international audit firm.

Kilimani OCPD Michael Muchiri said Mumbo died of injuries at Aga Khan Hospital.

He added that they were treating the matter as a suicide.

