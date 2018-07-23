Treat us with dignity, we are officers Next Story
Man jailed for chopping kin's hand

By Jack Murima | Published Mon, July 23rd 2018 at 10:25, Updated July 23rd 2018 at 10:29 GMT +3

A man has been jailed for 30 years after he was found guilty of chopping off his cousin’s hand.

Jackson Musila Musonye was found guilty of hacking Wycliffe Shitemi's hand in Shibuye village in Kakamega East District on October 24, 2017.

Delivering his judgement on Friday, Senior Resident Magistrate Erick Malesi said the prosecution had proved its case against the accused.

The court heard that Mr Musonye committed the offence due to a land tussle.

The complainant, whose right hand is now a stump just below the elbow, was said to have been defending himself from the accused. Musonye was given 14 days to lodge an appeal. 

