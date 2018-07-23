Parents urged to monitor what children consume on TV to curb indiscipline

| Published Mon, July 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 22nd 2018 at 19:52 GMT +3

Moi High School Kabarak and Moi Primary school KCSE and KCPE candidates during the thanks giving and prayer day ceremony at the school on July 22, 2018. [Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

Parents have been advised to take keen interest in what their children watch on television.

Speaking during a thanksgiving and prayer ceremony for this year's KCSE and KCPE examination candidates at Kabarak University yesterday, Vice Chancellor Henry Kiplagat warned that some TV programmes messed students' morals.

“As schools are almost closing, parents should be keen in what their children watch on television... the kind of movies they watch. Children tend to copy what they consume and put it into action in their daily lives," said Prof Kiplagat.

He said children should not be exposed to adult programmes or movies as they affect their values and behaviours, which lead to indiscipline in school.

The event, which was presided over by AIC Bishop Silas Yego, was organised for 514 candidates from Moi High School Kabarak and Moi Primary School-Kabarak who will be sitting their national examinations later this year.

Rongai MP Raymond Moi paid tribute to former President Daniel Moi for leaving a rich legacy in education by investing heavily in schools across the country.

“Former President Moi invested so much in education, he invested time, money and everything in education across the country. Education is the best legacy that will always grow and empower others no matter where one comes from,” he said.

He said Kabarak institutions, started by the former President, have become models of excellence and produced some of the best students in the country and in the world over the years.

“Over the years, the institutions have managed to be some of the best in the country, producing students who have successfully secured places in prestigious universities,” he said.