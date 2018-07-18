Form two student held for hacking grandmother to death

| Published Wed, July 18th 2018 at 10:46, Updated July 18th 2018 at 10:49 GMT +3

A form two student at Iruma Day Secondary school is being held at Chogoria police station on suspicion of hacking his 81-year-old grandmother to death.

ALSO READ: KDF soldier arrested over killing of his 26-year-old neighbour

Cliff Munene who was raised and was being educated by his grandmother Joyce Igoji after the death of her mother committed the crime on Tuesday at about 6.45pm.

Gatangi village manager Titus Kaburia told journalists that the boy had burnt down a house in the homestead a week ago but was released by administration police officers from Kiairugu after arrest.

"I called him to my home on Thursday last week for counselling and he promised to reform," he said.

On Tuesday at about 10.00am, the deceased reported to Mr Kaburia that he was afraid his grandson might kill him after he splashed her with hot tea that he was serving him and told her to go and report to the manager.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

Mr Kaburia advised her to prepare so that they could go to report the issue to police but the deceased went to the market instead.

The suspect attacked the deceased as she was trying to get to her house and cut her twice on her head leading to her death on the spot.

Mr Jackson Mugambi, the deceased's son said he heard some commotion while he was in his house but on arrival to the scene he found his mother death and the suspect had already disappeared.

Maara police boss Johnstone Kabusia said they managed to arrest the suspect and was being held as investigations into the matter continue.

ALSO READ: Soldier in custody over abduction, murder of neighbour

He said the body of the deceased which was taken to Chuka Hospital Mortuary had two visible injuries, one at the forehead and another one around the mouth.