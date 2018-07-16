Governor Kingi explains ties with DP Ruto

Governor Amason Kingi yesterday said that Coast leaders are working with President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto on development issues.
Speaking at the weekend, Mr Kingi said his support for the DP is neither blind nor without conditions.
Kingi's relationship with Ruto, compared to his former ties with ODM leader Raila Odinga, has sparked mixed reviews.
The Governor has accompanied Ruto on various Coast trips but also given conflicting signals on his support.