Governor Kingi explains ties with DP Ruto

| Published Mon, July 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 15th 2018 at 22:57 GMT +3

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi addressing the public during the 55th Madaraka Day celebrations at Karisa Maitha grounds on June, 1, 2018. [Maureen Ongala/Standard]

Governor Amason Kingi yesterday said that Coast leaders are working with President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto on development issues.

Speaking at the weekend, Mr Kingi said his support for the DP is neither blind nor without conditions.

Kingi's relationship with Ruto, compared to his former ties with ODM leader Raila Odinga, has sparked mixed reviews.

The Governor has accompanied Ruto on various Coast trips but also given conflicting signals on his support.