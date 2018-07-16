Boarding schools to stay, accommodate day students, Prof Belio Kipsang

| Published Mon, July 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 15th 2018 at 21:19 GMT +3

Education PS Belio Kipsang, during the release of a report on preparedness for the 2018 KCPE and KCSE National examinations. [David Njaaga,Standard]

The Education ministry has called for the introduction of day streams in boarding schools.

Speaking during the Malindi Sub-county Education Day at Barani High School, Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang said admission of day scholars in boarding schools would increase enrollment.

ALSO READ: Common uniform for schools coming up

The PS was reacting to proposals by a number of policy makers and experts in the ministry that boarding schools be abolished for being too expensive.

“We did not say that we were going to wipe out boarding schools; we meant incorporating day scholars in our secondary schools as a cost-cutting measure for parents,” he said.

Kipsang said the system would greatly benefit learners and enable top schools in the country increase student numbers.

“This will open opportunities to day scholars the same way universities are doing. Before 1998, we did not have parallel programmes but nowadays we have about 500,000 students enrolled in various universities due to that,” he said.

Kipsang said many top performing schools, as well as institutions in neighbouring countries, had introduced classes for day scholars without affecting their performance.

“The system has worked well in countries like Rwanda and Uganda where enrollment has been upped,” the PS said.