Police net 22 illegal guns, 16 rounds of ammunition

| Published Wed, July 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 3rd 2018 at 22:33 GMT +3

Narok County Commissioner George Natembeya displaying some of the illegal firearms netted in volatile Transmara East/West border. [ROBERT KIPLAGAT, STANDARD]

Security agencies have netted 22 illegal firearms and 16 rounds of ammunition at the volatile Trans Mara East and Trans Mara West border.

Addressing journalists at his office yesterday, Narok County Commissioner George Natembeya said the illegal arms were surrendered by locals after the Government issued a 24-hour ultimatum.

“For the last few years, we have lost 14 people and had four injured after being shot by unknown assailants who use illegal guns. As a security team, we could not allow this, and that is why we launched illegal guns recovery,” said Mr Natembeya.

He said the exercise dubbed 'Operation Rudisha Bunduki' managed to recover the 22 firearms through voluntary surrender, but an AK47 was recovered forcefully after the owner was shot and injured.

He said the operation would be on for the next 30 days, until the Government ensures the area is free from the illegal arms.

Among the areas targeted in the operation are Lolgorian, Angata Barikoi, Olesamis, Masurura in Trans Mara West as well as Emurua Dikir, Ololmasani and Kapsasian in Trans Mara East.

