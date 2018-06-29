Alarm as armed thugs rob six churches in Kakamega

| Published Fri, June 29th 2018 at 12:56, Updated June 29th 2018 at 13:12 GMT +3

The window of Bahati Church of God that was broken by thugs to get access to the church where they stole priestly robs. [Nathan Ochunge/Standard]

Armed robbers broke into a church at Lumakanda Township and looted property of unknown value.

The criminal gang broke into Bahati Church of God on Thursday night after breaking the windows of the church and stole chairs and foodstuffs.

This is the sixth church in the month of June alone to have been broken into by unknown people who loot valuables and nobody has been arrested to date.

Speaking to The Standard, Rev Dorina Micah said they learnt of the incident on Friday morning after being alerted by a Good Samaritan.

“They stole 18 chairs, all church utensils; maize, priestly robs among other properties. The cases are rampant in this area and we are calling upon the police to help us nab the thieves,” said Rev Dorina.

She wondered why the gang had resorted to breaking into churches saying they risk getting a curse from God.

“We are asking relevant authorities to beef up security of this area to curb the rampant incidents,” she said.

Other churches that have been attacked this month alone include, Friends, Lumakanda Pentecostal Assemblies of God (PAG), Mugusa Friends, Mukuyu PAG, Musutsu Salvation Army and Musutsu Pentecostal Assemblies of God PAG.