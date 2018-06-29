PolicemanPoliceman being investigated over allegations of sodomising 13 pupils in Migori

| Published Fri, June 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 29th 2018 at 09:13 GMT +3

Nyatike Deputy County Commissioner Andrew Mutua address parents, teachers, and pupils of St Gabriel Primary school on 28th June 2018 during demonstration over 13 pupils alleged to have been sodomized by an Administration Police officer. (Photo: Caleb Kingwara, Standard)

Police in Migori County are investigating claims that an Administration Police officer sodomised 13 primary school pupils.

The officer stationed at Makalda AP camp was said to have lured the children aged between eight and 15 to his house in the past one month and attacked them.

County Police Commander Joseph Nthenge yesterday said 12 children had recorded statements.

"We have the information and we have ordered that the children be taken for medical examination before we can take any action," said Mr Nthenge.

He said the children's parents and witnesses had also been summoned to record statements.

Yesterday, parents, teachers and pupils of St Gabriel Primary School staged demonstrations, demanding the interdiction and arrest of the officer.

According to the parents of the alleged victims, the police officer had been luring the children to his house and showing them computer games on his laptop.

They claimed that the officer would give the children money or threaten them with dire consequences if they told anybody about the assault.

A parent said he realised his son had a problem when a neighbour heard him describe his experiences at the hands of the policeman to other boys.

The school's headteacher, Elizabeth Amollo, said the officer frequented the school compound and sometimes spoke to pupils through the fence.

Makalda-Kanyarwanda MCA George Duro and his Got Kachola counterpart, Willis Okoth, asked the Police Service Commission and the Independent Police Oversight Authority to ensure that the officer and his colleagues who were undermining investigations were arrested. “The demonstrations will not stop until the officer is brought before a court of law. We will not have a monster among us,” Mr Duro said.