Gang carjacks two matatus, rob passengers of valuables in Nairobi

Police are looking for a gang that carjacked two matatus in Buruburu area and robbed passengers of their valuables and cash.

The matatus were ferrying passengers from the City Centre to Umoja and Buruburu when they were attacked by men armed with pistols and knives on Wednesday night. Victims and police say the first bus was attacked near Burma Market along Jogoo Road when four men who had posed as passengers struck and demanded cash, rings, mobile phones and other valuables.

A tout who was on duty jumped out of the bus as the proceeded with their mission.

After they had exhausted their mission, they alighted along Jogoo Road and attacked another matatu by also grabbing cash and other valuables from the passengers and crew.

Witnesses said the attackers were not in hurry to leave.

The attackers later alighted to a dark alley near Buruburu and no arrest has been made. The crew of both buses are being held for interrogation as the hunt on the men goes on. This is the latest such incident to happen in two weeks where passengers have been attacked and robbed in the city.

Last week, another bus that was headed for South B estate was attacked and passengers robbed of their cash and valuables

Nairobi police boss Joseph Ole Tito said the buses had picked up passengers from the city centre and were headed for their destinations when the incidents happened.

“We are still looking for the gang behind the incidents. In the meantime, the crew needs to say what measures they had to stop the crime,” he said.

A team of police officers is investigating the incidents with an intention of breaking the cartel behind it.

Police usually advise crews to vet passengers getting into their vehicles as a way of addressing the menace.

A number of matatu crew have in the past months been arrested and charged in court for failing to stop such attacks.

To beat the attacks, some operators have been altering their buses’ interior set up. This includes construction of barriers between the passengers and the driver.

Police say some of the attacks are orchestrated by rival matatu operators to drive their competitors from the businesses.

Meanwhile, a gang attacked a supermarket in Industrial Area and robbed customers and management of their valuables.

The gang escaped with unknown amount of money after the Wednesday incident.

