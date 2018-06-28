Why Matiang'i won't appear before MPs just yet

| Published Thu, June 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 27th 2018 at 20:34 GMT +3

Interior Ministry Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i in a past event. [File, Standard]

Interior ministry now says Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi’s appearance before a parliamentary team will interfere with the sugar probe.

Trade and Agriculture joint team co-chaired by Kanini Kega (Kieni) and Adan Haji (Mandera South) on Tuesday ordered that Matiang'i appears today “without fail”.

In a letter addressed to National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho says the CS may not “substantively speak” on the matter until all the security agencies handling the matter are through with their investigations.

Meanwhile, the Administration and National Security Committee of the National Assembly waded into the dispute between Matiang’i and the two House committees, cautioning legislators against engaging in activities that are likely to jeopardise investigations.

In a move seen as defending Matiang’i not to appear until the matter is properly investigated, Security Committee chairman Paul Koinange (Kiambaa) asked the MPs to stop grandstanding.

“This is not the time for name-calling or passing blame,” said Koinange, apparently reacting to the directive that the CS must appear before them today.

The joint team wants Matiang’i to table reports of results carried on sugar.