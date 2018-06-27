44-year-old man burns himself to death in Bondo town

| Published Wed, June 27th 2018 at 14:44, Updated June 27th 2018 at 14:48 GMT +3

A 44-year-old man has died in Bondo town after he allegedly set himself on fire.

The body of Edwin Omondi Arunda was found inside his house by neighbours who noticed some little smoke coming from the house before they broke into the house only to find him dead.

According to the chief of Bondo Township location Mr Walter Ochieng’, the man is suspected to have dozed his body and some of his beddings with petrol before setting it ablaze.

He told The Standard that the neighbours tried to save a few items including his motorbike from the house.

Mr Ochieng added that the deceased who used to work as a photographer is suspected to have committed suicide.

"The house was seriously jumbled up, an indication that he tried to destroy a lot of his property before setting his body on fire," said the Chief.

The administrator, who confirmed the incident, stated that the body has since been taken to Bondo sub-county hospital mortuary to await post-mortem as investigations begin into the matter.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man who was found dangling on a tree behind his house after he committed suicide.

The body of Oloo Ajuma was discovered by passers-by who found it hanging with a rope around its neck before raising alarm.

According to Bondo sub-county Community policing committee chairman Mr Juma Abuko, the man who has been staying together with his elderly father Juma Odundo at their home within the town, is said to have decided to take away his life under unclear circumstances.

The body was taken to Siaya County referral hospital mortuary to await postmortem.