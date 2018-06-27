More rifts continue to emerge in Jubilee Party

| Published Wed, June 27th 2018 at 13:08, Updated June 27th 2018 at 13:12 GMT +3

Jubilee Party leaders introducing Baringo senator Gideon Moi during Jubilee rally at Kabarnet ASK showground on August 1, 2017. [Photo: Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

Senate majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen has made claims that there are cracks in Jubilee that if not dealt with they will divide the party.

Speaking to a local TV station Murkomen accused some powerful jubilee politicians of pushing a divisive agenda.

However, he reiterated that the President and his Deputy were in good terms.

Earlier, some legislators believed to be allies of Deputy President William Ruto showed an interest to move out of the party and form a new outfit.

Reports say some of Ruto's allies have visited the Registrar of political parties Lucy Ndung'u in a move to register a new political vehicle.

Two political parties, United Green Party (UGP) and Grand Dream Development Party (GDDP), have so far been issued with a certificate of registration.

Confirming the allegations, Lucy Ndung'u on Tuesday said the two political parties have been registered.

To rub salt into the wound, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei said that they were looking for a new political vehicle for the DP to contest 2022 presidential race.

"As friends of William Ruto, we are contemplating formation of our own party. We are thinking of leaving Jubilee Party to Uhuru and his people," said Cherargei.



Cherargei's statement was a clear indication that there was a rift within the party which became evident days after the president announced lifestyle audit on every public servant in a bid to curb corruption.

Murkomen, Charargei and MP Oscar Sudi are on record saying that proposed lifestyle audit was not backed by law and was targeting specific people.

Murkomen added that the lifestyle audit was not meant for the good of Kenyan people but was meant to focus on the Deputy President William Ruto.