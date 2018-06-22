Sh60 billion corruption cases involving Cabinet Secretaries, Governors

| Published Fri, June 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 21st 2018 at 23:03 GMT +3

Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji when he appeared before the National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee on the wide spread corruption in the country at Parliament on June 21, 2018. [Boniface Okendo/Standard]

Several Cabinet and principal secretaries are among top government officials involved in Sh60 billion corruption cases currently at various stages.

Also being investigated for corruption and other economic crimes, according to Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji, are two serving governors and five sitting MPs.

Haji, who made the revelations yesterday when he appeared before the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee chaired by Baringo North MP William Cheptumo yesterday, said former CSs and PSs are also under the radar in the fight against corruption that has continued to drain public resources.

Haji told MPs that at least 508 corruption cases, involving 1,462 individuals, have been registered in his office.

“The cases currently ongoing at various stages of hearing in court involve approximately Sh60 billion,” said the DPP.

Of the cases, 256 are ongoing with 72 involving senior government officials. At least 17 of them are former ministers and Cabinet and principal secretaries.

Haji said bribery cases involved Sh29 billion while the Anglo Leasing ones involved Sh6 billion.

Lifestyle audit

The committee was told that at least 508 cases had been prosecuted between 2013 to 2018.

“Within the same period, 252 cases were concluded, 56 convictions, 97 acquittals and 99 cases withdrawn,” he said.

Separately, commissioners at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption (EACC) announced they would subject themselves to a lifestyle audit in support of the renewed war on graft.

Commissioner Paul Mwaniki said any commissioner or member of the secretariat who would oppose the audit would be made to quit.

“In view of the directive on lifestyle audit, we will be at the forefront. The commission will subject itself to vetting, including all its staff. Both the commissioners and the staff will have the option of either being audited or leaving the agency,” said Mr Mwaniki.

He spoke when he appeared before the committee, alongside EACC Chief Executive Halakhe Waqo and the vice chairperson, Sophia Lepuchirit.

The DPP has revived some cases that had been closed, including the one facing former Roads CS Michael Kamau.

