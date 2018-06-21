Facelift of Suneka airstrip set for completion in three weeks

| Published Thu, June 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 20th 2018 at 23:08 GMT +3

Stalled Suneka Airstrip in Kisii County during the construction of the project has stalled for more than 2 years despite government promises. [Sammy Omingo/Standard]

The Government will have to find alternative land to build a bigger airstrip in Kisii since the terrain around Suneka Airstrip that cannot allow for its expansion, an official has said.

County Commissioner Godfrey Kigochi yesterday said although the current airstrip can only handle small aircraft, the Government was still keen on completing its renovation to boost trade and tourism in the area.

“We have held several meetings with relevant Government agencies, including Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), to have the project completed. In future, the Government will find an alternative piece of land to have a fully-fledged airport,” said Mr Kigochi.

The county commissioner was responding to concerns raised by some MCAs that the airport renovation had stalled.

Currently, KAA is overseeing Sh52 million renovation works at the airstrip. The project by the national government begun in February 2015 to facilitate commercial operations.

According to the contractor Vinbel Marube (Vinbel International Limited), the remaining works would be completed in three weeks.

“We have agreed with KAA that once they make the remaining payment, work at the site will resume. Less than 20 per cent of work is remaining and this includes painting and tilling,” said Marube.

The initial phase of the rehabilitation includes construction of a lounge with a capacity of 200 passengers, construction of toilets, a car park, a chain link fence and minor repairs and marking of the runway.

Last week, KAA officials visited the site as the Government plans to roll out phase two of the construction works which will include doing a complete runaway.

Yesterday, The Standard visited the site as it emerged that even before the project is complete, locals have already begun vandalising a fence put up by the contractor.

Cattle are allowed to graze freely within the airstrip while motorbikes carry passengers across the runway.

A security guard at the airstrip, Mr Mekubo Bwana, had earlier told The Standard that the Government had previously put up the fence four times within three years.

The runway was done more than 30 years ago. The airstrip is a vital gateway in the South Nyanza region owing to its proximity to Maasai Mara and Ruma national parks.

Kisii leaders led by Governor James Ongwae have on several occasions petitioned President Uhuru Kenyatta seeking to have Suneka Airstrip rehabilitated.

This, they said, would help private cargo and passenger airlines launch commercial flights to the region thereby helping to open new markets for local horticultural and flower farmers.

In the 2014/15 budget, the national government set aside Sh1.65 billion for construction of new airports in Mandera, Malindi and Suneka.

