Barrack Obama second home coming set for July 16

| Published Wed, June 20th 2018 at 14:11, Updated June 20th 2018 at 14:27 GMT +3

Barrak Obama is expected to have talks with President Uhuru in the State House. [Photo: Courtesy]

Former US President Barrack Obama is expected in Kenya on July 16, 2018, State House has confirmed.

Obama will be in the country for only 24 hours before going to South Africa where he will deliver the 16th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg.

In her maiden media briefing, Deputy State House spokesperson Kanze Dena said President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to give Obama’s itinerary.

This is as speculation is rife that the former president will be accompanied by TV Star Oprah Winfrey among a host of 350 celebrities and dignitaries. Oprah Winfrey is an American media proprietor, talk show host, actress, producer, and philanthropist. She is one of Obama’s dignitaries in his visit to Kenya. [Photo: Courtesy]

The dignitaries are drawn from the business community in the United States.

Kanze Dena said that the visit is expected to create jobs for Kenyan youth’s, improve innovations and improve the US-Kenya economic ties.

Obama is expected to have talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta in State House before visiting his relatives K’Ogelo in Siaya County.

Earlier this month, locals in K’Ogelo village were preparing to welcome him home.

The residence said a team from US embassy had visited the area, Senator Barrack Obama Secondary School, Mama Sarah Obama's home and Sauti Kuu Foundation.

The Sauti Kuu Foundation is associated by Obama’s sister Auma Obama.

Obama hugs his half-sister Auma Obama on arrival in July 2015. In his second comig he will visit his relatives in K’Ogelo. [Photo: Courtesy]

He is also expected to open a Youth Resource Centre in Nyang’oma that was established by Sauti Kuu Foundation.

Uhuru leaves for IGAD meet

President Uhuru is tomorrow expected to leave for an Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) meet in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Deputy State House spokesperson Kanze Dena said the IGAD meeting will arbitrate for peace in South Sudan.