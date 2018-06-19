Solai dam tragedy victims in struggle to rebuild lives Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

Seven people die, 15 others injured in fatal accident along Elementaita- Nakuru road

By Standard Reporter | Published Tue, June 19th 2018 at 21:46, Updated June 19th 2018 at 22:03 GMT +3
Wreckage of the matatu involved in a road accident along Elementaita-Nakuru road. [Courtesy]

Seven people have been confirmed dead while fifteen others are undergoing treatment at the Nakuru Level five hospital after being involved in a tragic accident at Mzee Wanyama area in Elementaita, Nakuru County.

County Police Commandant Hassan Barua says the passengers were headed to Kiptagwany, when the fatal Tuesday evening accident happened.

ALSO READ: Five perish, eight injured in accident involving matatu and lorry

Barua says the tyre of the matatu they were travelling in burst, killing two people on spot, while five others were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

More to follow.

RELATED TOPICS:
road accident
nakuru road accident
seven die in road accident
elementaita-nakuru road

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Road crash deaths fall

Road crash deaths fall

Four killed as school bus plunges into ditch in Makueni

Four killed as school bus plunges into ditch in Makueni

Five killed, four hurt in road accident in Kirinyaga

Five killed, four hurt in road accident in Kirinyaga

'Drunk' driver to blame for crash

'Drunk' driver to blame for crash

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited