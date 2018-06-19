Seven people die, 15 others injured in fatal accident along Elementaita- Nakuru road

| Published Tue, June 19th 2018 at 21:46, Updated June 19th 2018 at 22:03 GMT +3

Wreckage of the matatu involved in a road accident along Elementaita-Nakuru road. [Courtesy]

Seven people have been confirmed dead while fifteen others are undergoing treatment at the Nakuru Level five hospital after being involved in a tragic accident at Mzee Wanyama area in Elementaita, Nakuru County.

County Police Commandant Hassan Barua says the passengers were headed to Kiptagwany, when the fatal Tuesday evening accident happened.

ALSO READ: Five perish, eight injured in accident involving matatu and lorry

Barua says the tyre of the matatu they were travelling in burst, killing two people on spot, while five others were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

More to follow.