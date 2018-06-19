Migori Senator Ben Oluoch Okello succumbs to cancer

| Published Tue, June 19th 2018 at 07:51, Updated June 19th 2018 at 10:12 GMT +3

Migori Senator Ben Oluoch Okello. [File, Standard]

Migori Senator Ben Oluoch Okello has died after a protracted battle with throat cancer.

According to his nephew and family spokesman, Mark Okundi, the ex-Ramogi FM presenter died a few minutes past midnight on June 19.

He was recuperating at MP Shah Hospital in Nairobi after returning from a month long stay in India.

The first time Senator was popularly known as BOO among his radio fans and worked at KBC before moving to Royal Media’s Ramogi FM.

He replaced Dr Wilfred Machage on an ODM ticket after his predecessor chose to vie for the Kuria West parliamentary seat.

He won the seat with 68,194 votes while his closest opponent Gordon Odhiambo Ogola came in a distant second with 28,696.

While at the Senate, he served in various Senate Committees including— the Committee on Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries; Committee on Health; and Committee on National Cohesion, Equal Opportunity and Regional Integration.

The body of Ben Oluoch Okello has since been moved to Lee Funeral Home.

The family is expected to meet later in the day as preparations for his burial begin.

Leaders eulogise him

Speaker of the Senator Kenneth Lusaka condoled with the family, describing him as an ordinary man who became an extraordinary leader.

“Sen Okello’s voice dominated the airwaves as a broadcaster at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation before joining Royal Media Services’ Ramogi FM. During his career he promoted patriotism, good governance and from time to time dissected the Constitution for his listeners’ consumption,” he said.

National Super Alliance CEO Norman Magaya said: “It is with profound sadness that I have learnt of the demise of Migori Sen Ben Oluoch Okello. On behalf of the entire NASA fraternity I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences to his family, the people of Migori County and the ODM party. May his soul rest in peace.”

