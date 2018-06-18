Police confiscate four tons of contraband sugar in Kisii

| Published Mon, June 18th 2018 at 18:02, Updated June 18th 2018 at 18:09 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

Police in Nyamira have confiscated four tons of suspected contraband sugar from a warehouse in the town.

During the three-hour operation on Monday, 65 - 50-Kg bags and 25-Kg bags were impounded.

ALSO READ: Suspected contraband sugar impounded

County Criminal Intelligence head Victor Ndumba said the sugar had dual brands of Diamond Sugar Company that he said originates from Brazil and another one of Sukari Industries in Ndhiwa.

The owner of the premises, Mbenya Traders where the sugar was found is being interrogated by detectives to establish the origin of the consignment.