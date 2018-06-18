Kemri researcher shot by thugs succumbs to injuries Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Nyanza

Police confiscate four tons of contraband sugar in Kisii

By Stanley Ongwae | Published Mon, June 18th 2018 at 18:02, Updated June 18th 2018 at 18:09 GMT +3
[Photo: Courtesy]

Police in Nyamira have confiscated four tons of suspected contraband sugar from a warehouse in the town.

During the three-hour operation on Monday, 65 - 50-Kg bags and 25-Kg bags were impounded.

ALSO READ: Suspected contraband sugar impounded

County Criminal Intelligence head Victor Ndumba said the sugar had dual brands of Diamond Sugar Company that he said originates from Brazil and another one of Sukari Industries in Ndhiwa.

The owner of the premises, Mbenya Traders where the sugar was found is being interrogated by detectives to establish the origin of the consignment.

RELATED TOPICS:
sugar import
contraband sugar
kra
sugar smuggling
smuggling
police
Victor Ndumba

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Suspected contraband sugar impounded

Suspected contraband sugar impounded

Queries over Sh250m illegal sugar seized at Pan Paper

Queries over Sh250m illegal sugar seized at Pan Paper

Contraband sugar impounded in Machakos

Contraband sugar impounded in Machakos

Atwoli to name MPs in sugar scam

Atwoli to name MPs in sugar scam

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyanza

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited