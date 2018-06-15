Witness: I saw Mumbi stab rugby player Okombe Next Story
Milestone declarations regarding health sector Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Netizens: Kenyans on social media react to budget highlights

By James Wanzala | Published Fri, June 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 14th 2018 at 22:58 GMT +3
Treasury CS Henry Rotich addresses a press conference after reading the 2018-2019 Budget at Parliament on June 14, 2018. [Boniface Okendo/Standard]

Just like Kenyans on the streets reacted to Thursday’s Sh3.07 trillion budget that was presented by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, Kenyans on social media were not left behind.

The reactions were based on the size of the budget, high corruption in the country that would make meeting the budget needs hard and high public debt now standing at Sh5 trillion among others.

ALSO READ: Rotich might borrow to pay salaries

To these ones, they reacted on why the country can come up with such ‘huge’ size of the Sh3.07 trillion budget, Sh500 billion higher  from last year’s Sh2.6 trillion budget when our neighbouring countries has lower budget size coupled with even sometimes more population than Kenya.

‏@lloydOnyango tweeted: Tanzania with a population of 60 million plus has a budget of Sh800 billion while Kenya with a population of 48 million has a budget of Sh3 Trillion! #BudgetKE2018.

‏ @ConsumersKenya tweeted: We can boast of a Sh3.07 trillion budget but with #PublicDebtKE hitting the dreaded Sh5 trillion mark, we are living way beyond our means and on excessive debt. Cut non-revenue mega projects. Lower tax on food, medicine and energy #BudgetKE2018 #ConsumersBeware.

@JOHNGITHANGA tweeted:  #BudgetKE2018 Kenyans are not upbeat about this year's budget reading...Presently, Kenya's Fiscal Deficit stands at 8.9%, a whopping Sh870 billion will go to Debt Repayments, needless to say that Corruption has significantly crippled economic growth.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

@mwalimu_dida tweeted: #BudgetKE2018 our debt just escalated to 5,000,000,000,000! Can we ever recover from this? Or have we been officially recolonized?

Humour did not miss the reactions including from below twitter user Paulo Mtangazaji.

‏@PauloMtangazaji tweeted: #BudgetKE2018 totalling to Sh3.7 trillion. I think corruption should be allocated Sh1 trillion so that they can at least leave us something.

ALSO READ: It's pay time as Rotich raids your pockets

RELATED TOPICS:
2018/19 budget
budget 2018
budget reading 2018
treasury cs henry rotich

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Why Rotich's numbers are not adding up

Why Rotich's numbers are not adding up

Kenya headed for another Eurobond

Kenya headed for another Eurobond

Treasury stops IEBC recruitment

Treasury stops IEBC recruitment

Kenya's economic growth down one percent in 2017

Kenya's economic growth down one percent in 2017

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited